Turkish side Sivasspor announce arrival of Ghana midfielder Cofie

The Accra-born has switched the Spanish second tier for the Super Lig

international Isaac Cofie will spend the next two seasons with Turkish outfit Sivasspor, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old, who has one cap for his national team, has been signed in a deal with an option to extend for a further one year.

He moves from Spanish second-tier fold Gijon after just one campaign.

"Demir Group Sivasspor, who continue their transfer work before the new season, have a 2 + 1 year contract with Isaac Cofie effective from the 2019-2020 season," the Turkish side have announced.

"The Ghanaian footballer, who was wearing the Sporting Gijon jersey in , and our president Mecnun Otyakmaz signed [the deal] in Istanbul.

"Isaac Cofie is a central midfielder."

Last season, Cofie made 25 appearances for Gijon in the Spanish second division, starting 23 of the games and scoring one goal.

He also previously featured for Italian sides , , Piacenza, , Verona and Carpi.

He played his only game for Ghana in a friendly fixture against Liberia in 2012.

