Tunisia star Sassi tests negative for coronavirus

The 28-year-old is free from the virus and could be available for Sunday’s Caf Champions League semi-final fixture against Raja Casablanca

international and midfielder Ferjani Sassi has tested negative for Covid-19 and could be available for Sunday’s Caf first-leg semi-final against .



President of Egyptian Premier League side Mortada Mansour disclosed on Sunday evening the 28-year-old had contracted the coronavirus while on international assignment.

However, the former Metz star quashed the news claiming he put himself in isolation after direct contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

توضيح: احترامًا للبروتوكول الصحي المعمول به في بلدي ، قررت بمفردي أن أضع نفسي في الحجر الصحي الاختياري لمدة 5 أيام بعد أن كنت على اتصال مباشر بـcovid+

كل ما يدور حول حالتي الصحية هو مجرد شائعة . — Ferjani Sassi (@FerjaniSassi) October 12, 2020

“Clarification: Respecting the health protocol in place in my country, I decided on my own to put myself in self-quarantine for five days after I had direct contact with Covid-19. Everything about my health is just a rumour,” he tweeted.

Nevertheless, Goal gathered that the test carried out on the 28-year-old on Wednesday afternoon turned negative, and he is expected to travel to on Thursday evening at 7:00 pm Tunis time.

Sassi will undergo another test when he lands in Casablanca before joining the rest of Jaime Pacheco’s squad.

Zamalek’s general supervisor Amir Mansour had disclosed that the technical staff and medics would decide if he would feature against Wydad as they were yet to get a medical report from the Tunisian Football Federation.

“The medical and technical staff will decide whether or nor Sassi plays. The player told the team doctor that he has contracted the coronavirus,” Mansour told Zamalek’s official website.

“We contacted the Tunisian Federation demanding a full medical report but we didn’t receive anything yet. We’re still waiting for it to determine the medical aspect.

“The technical aspect is decided by the manager, Jaime Pacheco. He’s the only one to decide whether or not Sassi will be counted for the game.”

The midfielder has been crucial in Zamalek’s march to the competition’s last four – playing all 90 minutes in eight of their nine outings.

Sassi began his professional career at before moving to Metz five years later. After one season with the Maroons where he scored one goal in 39 appearances, he returned home to feature for Esperance.

He teamed up with Zamalek after a brief spell at Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. He has helped the Cairo based team win the Caf Confederation Cup, Egyptian Cup, Egyptian Super Cup and the 2020 Caf Super Cup.

On the international scene, he played his first game with the senior national team on June 8, 2013 as the North Africans played to a 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone.