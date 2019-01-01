Tunisia legend Radhi Jaidi rules out national coach reports

The former Eagles of Carthage captain has been linked to vacant position following departure of Alain Giresse

Former captain Radhi Jaidi has dismissed reports linking him with the vacant head coach role of the national team.

The North Africans parted company with Alain Giresse on August 21 by mutual consent even though the Frenchman led them to a fourth-place finish at the .

Speculation over his replacement has been rife and a social media post by former Tunisia midfielder Adel Chedli with Jaidi captioned "we are ready my brother" suggested the former defender was primed to take charge of the national team.

However, Jaidi claims he’s happy in his coaching role at .

"I'm enjoying my time in Southampton," Jaidi told BBC Sport.

"I'm looking forward to getting more knowledge from the number of experts in the club."

The Saints’ under-23 coach then intimated he’d consider the role if it’s offered to him.

"When my time comes, I will take it."

Tunisia face Mauritania on September 6 in a friendly, which could be the first game for whoever the Tunisian Football Federation appoints as Giresse’s replacement.