Tunisia appoint Frenchman Alain Giresse as new coach

The Tunisia job is the Frenchman's fourth role as coach of an African team, having previously handled Gabon, Senegal and Mali

Alain Giresse had been appointed Tunisia coach, replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was fired in October.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) have found Benzarti's replacement in Giresse, who will begin his job on January 1.

“Today a contract has been signed in the Tunisian Football Federation headquarters with new national team coach Alain Giresse, the contract runs between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, and could be extended,” FTF announced.

Despite helping Tunisia qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Benzarti was still sacked and lasted just three months into the job.

High expectations are on new coach Giresse who led Mali to a third-place finish at the 2012 Afcon tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.