Tuchel: Mbappe should have scored four or five

The Paris Saint-Germain boss is demanding more from the France striker, despite his match-winning display at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe may have scored twice in 's 3-0 victory over on Saturday, but Thomas Tuchel felt his forward should have at least doubled that tally.

Mbappe moved onto 51 goals with his second-half double at the Parc des Princes, the youngest player to reach that milestone.

However, it was far from his best performance for the runaway league leaders.

Having seen one strike ruled out for offside, Mbappe then saw another chalked off when he punched Thiago Silva's knockdown beyond Paul Bernardoni.

He was duly booked for that infringement and when another two chances went begging it looked like it was not Mbappe's day. But he finished with a flourish to reach his personal milestone.

PSG head coach Tuchel was pleased for the 20-year-old but felt he should have been walking away with the match ball.

"Yes [he was very good], but today he has to score four or five [goals]," Tuchel told Canal Plus.

"[But] he's a phenomenon, he has extraordinary qualities. He plays in a good team; we are able to create a lot of opportunities.

"It's up to him, Edi [Edinson Cavani] and Angel [Di Maria] to finish the opportunities."

Paris Saint-Germain, who won their last five matches in all competitions, moved 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with Saturday's win.

PSG captain Silva has urged the side to maintain that momentum over the coming weeks, with up next in the French Cup on Tuesday and lying in wait in the at the start of next month.

"To keep winning and keep playing well is important, even when the coach is rotating the playing squad a lot,” the Brazilian told PSG's website.

“It’s magnificent to maintain the same standard of play, no matter who is playing. We have to make the most of these moments.

“It always takes a little time to get used to the new formation and players, but we played very well in the second half and we deserved the win."

Speaking of Mbappe, Silva added: “Kylian has a big future ahead of him. He needs to maintain the same mentality. We have an important match coming up on Tuesday in the Coupe de .”