'Tuchel for Lampard is the best managerial decision' - Twitter celebrates Chelsea's progress to Champions League final

The Blues set up an all-English Champions League final after they defeated Zinedine Zidane's men at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor has been described as ‘the best managerial decision this season’ after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final match.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount in each half of Wednesday’s encounter were enough for the hosts to grab a 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid.

Article continues below

The Blues will tackle Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final scheduled for the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29 and they are also in contention for the FA Cup as they will face Southampton in the final on May 15.

Tuchel's impact at Stamford Bridge has been impressive so far and fans seems to have understood the club's decision to show former captain Lampard the exit door after a poor run of results in January.

Havertz I love you



Pulisic I love you



Mount I love you so much



Kante words can’t describe you



Rudiger hustle



Tuchel God bless you



I love you chelsea football club 💙💙💙#CHERMA pic.twitter.com/w8Q3MuXWmL — The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) May 5, 2021

ITS TIME TO CLOWN ALL THOSE YER DAS THAT WERE FIGHTING FOR LAMPARD AT CHELSEA RYT NOW!! COME OUTSIDE U F*CKS!! TUCHEL SH*TTING ON U LOSERS!! #CHERMA — Seun #TuchelStan #EndSARS ✊🏿🇳🇬 (@dicey_armaney) May 5, 2021

Where are all the noise makers? are you people OK? Well see ya all at the final @ChelseaFC you guys made me proud tonight because of your support new music dropping this friday guys💯💙💙💙💙 Tell everyone and every lover of @chelseafc @Chelsea_NGR pic.twitter.com/KYQWAX2Bs4 — J Martins (@Realjmartins) May 5, 2021

Pride of London, Come on Chelsea FC!!! — Oluwaseun joseph (@Oluwaseunjosep3) May 5, 2021

We came, we saw and we conquered. The Children of Chelsea are possessing their possession. Up the Chels#💪💪CHERMA — Amofin Agba (@scopee01) May 5, 2021

Chelsea deserved this win. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — M A D U (@maduokaforr) May 5, 2021

Just like the women team ..... Chelsea male is also in the final . — Eng Amadin kelv (@Forestgonp2) May 5, 2021

Congratulations Chelsea fans.... Abeg make we breet tonight — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 5, 2021

Real and PSG just came out to waste my entire two days 🙄 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 5, 2021

It’s not an exaggeration to say it could have been 4, 5 or even 6.



Chelsea’s pressing and defending were somewhat flawed in the first half but Tuchel’s team stepped up after the break, exposing a really average Real Madrid side. — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) May 5, 2021

Hazard has been a shadow of himself at Real Madrid and it’s painful to watch. I will support him coming back home to Chelsea. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 5, 2021

Tuchel for Lampard is the best managerial decision this season. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 5, 2021

I LOVE CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB #CHERMA — Adamson Agada M (@iamadamson) May 5, 2021

Chelsea we did it, Tears in my eyes

I knew we gonna win pic.twitter.com/WVC1GigFA7 — Titilope💙🧁✨ (@Ajao42024085) May 5, 2021

The mood Real Madrid fans right now 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣



Up Chelsea pic.twitter.com/eZPITaGgZl — Brother Stef 💕 (@ItepuStefan) May 5, 2021

With this Chelsea’s compact play at the back and defensive record, it’s not going to be a straight forward game for Manchester City. What a final to look forward to. — Testimony Tobi Segun (@evertestimony) May 5, 2021

Pep can’t lose a final for sure so Chelsea enjoy the preparation before the loss — Lanre (@mayowabello6) May 5, 2021

Congratulations to all Chelsea fans for qualifying for the Champions league finals. It's coming home 😍💙 — DollyPee Chelsea First Lady 💙💙💙 (@therealdollypee) May 5, 2021

Congratulations to all Chelsea fans for qualifying for the Champions league finals. It's coming home 😍💙 — DollyPee Chelsea First Lady 💙💙💙 (@therealdollypee) May 5, 2021

Chelsea fans are happy 🤦‍♂️ — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) May 5, 2021

Best managerial decision of the decade. https://t.co/6Q8wHH8gtI — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 5, 2021

The difference between merit and nepotism/quota system is Tuchel and Lampard. — Arinze Odira (@CaptainArinze) May 5, 2021

Tuchel has done a phenomenal job rescuing Chelsea from the destructive grip of Lampard.He obviously knows Chelsea far more than Lampard could ever imagine & he's been there only 4 months.He is focused on winning,Lampard wanted to reduce Chelsea to finding the next KDB & Salah. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 5, 2021

Chelsea fans and unnecessary noise🤝

Manchester city must calm this noise in the finals abeg — Master Victor🔨 (@DaddyTheBoy) May 5, 2021