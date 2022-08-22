Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee Anthony Taylor after Chelsea draw with Tottenham

The German manager expressed his anger in the wake of the Stamford Bridge clash and now faces punishment

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the FA because of his comments regarding referee Anthony Taylor after his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 14. The manager suggested after the Premier League match that the official should not be trusted to referee games involving the Blues.

The London derby at Stamford Bridge involved several controversial incidents, with Tuchel insisting that both of Tottenham's goals should have been disallowed - one for a foul on Kai Havertz in the build-up and the other for Cristian Romero appearing to pull Marc Cucurella's hair.

What has been said about Tuchel's charge?

The Blues boss has already been fined and given a suspended ban by the FA for his involvement in tussles with Spurs boss Antonio Conte during and after the match, while his counterpart was also hit with a financial penalty.

However, the governing body have slapped on another charge for the German, saying in a statement: "Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that he made after Chelsea FC’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022.

"It is alleged that the manager’s comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct as contrary to FA Rule E3.1 they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute.

"Thomas Tuchel has until Thursday 25 August 2022 to provide a response to this charge."

What did Tuchel say about Anthony Taylor?

Tuchel was asked after the final whistle if he thinks the FA should refrain from putting Taylor in charge of Chelsea matches, to which he replied: "I don’t think just some of the fans think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that," Tuchel replied, when asked whether Taylor should stop officiating Chelsea games.

"I can’t understand how the first goal is not offside and I can’t understand when a player is pulled by their hair, the other player stays on the pitch.

"Pull someone else’s hair, stay on the pitch and attack the last corner. This is for me without any explanation and I don’t want to accept it. Both goals should not stand and it’s a fair result because we were brilliant, deserved to win. This is my point of view."