Tuchel and Sarri confirm Juve and PSG swap talks for Kurzawa and De Sciglio

The wide defenders look set to trade shirts in the winter window, with the coaches declaring that negotiations are ongoing

boss Thomas Tuchel and his counterpart Maurizio Sarri have confirmed the two clubs are in discussions over a swap deal for full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa.

Goal revealed on Friday that talks between the sides are at advanced stage and the deal could potentially be announced in the coming days.

Speaking at a news conference, Tuchel said discussions had taken place and that Kurzawa would miss Sunday’s trip to due to the uncertainty over his future.

“It is not decided,” said Tuchel. “There are things between the clubs and Layvin, but he is there, he is our player.

“Today, everything is not clear and we decided that he will not be with the group for tomorrow in order to reflect and manage certain things.

“The situation is very recent. It happened the day before yesterday and I think that it is necessary that we reflect to find a solution. This is why he will not be making the trip tomorrow to Lille. But I remain calm.”

Juve boss Sarri also confirmed talks had taken place, though said it was not yet a done deal.

"The director (Fabio Paratici) told me that this swap is a possibility, but it's not done yet,” said the former head coach.

“Honestly, I know very little of Kurzawa because I didn't study his skills. Watching him on TV doesn't mean studying him”.

Tuchel also confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani would join Kurzawa in sitting out PSG’s match with Lille this weekend due to speculation about his future.

The international is out of contract at the end of the season but has been linked with a cut-price move during the winter window.

Chelsea have enquired about a possible loan deal for the 32-year-old while are reportedly lining up a bid in excess of €10 million ($11m/£8m).

“He (Cavani) has been training with us for the past few days, but the situation is not clear for him either,” said Tuchel. “And for that, he will not be available for tomorrow."