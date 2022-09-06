'Same as always' - Tuchel admits he is 'part' of Chelsea's problems after defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel says it was the "same story as always" for Chelsea as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea beaten by early Dinamo goal

Blues off to poor start in Champions League

Tuchel accepts some responsibility

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues got their European campaign off to a disastrous start as they were bested in Croatia. Mislav Orsic's goal just 13 minutes into the tie made the difference as Chelsea were unable to pull level.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have the same story as always," Tuchel said to BT Sport. "We have an OK start, we don’t finish our half chances, we don't feel it when the game is already there to put to bed in the first 15-20 minutes. Then we concede one counter-attack, which is far too easy, and from there we struggled.

"Too much to analyse. I'm a part of it. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be. So it's on me, it's on us, we need to find solutions. At the moment, everything is missing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat is the latest upset for Tuchel's group, who have made an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 season. The Stamford Bridge team have dropped points in three of their six matches in the Premier League, leaving them in sixth place.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel's team will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they return to Premier League action with an away game against Fulham.