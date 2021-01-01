Watford will show character against Coventry City – Troost-Ekong

Following their disappointing home defeat against the Superhoops, the Nigeria international has expressed the Hornets’ resolve to bounce back

William Troost-Ekong has expressed his belief that Saturday’s Championship encounter between Watford and Coventry City will produce "a lot of fire".

Despite taking the lead against Queens Park Rangers on Monday night, Xisco Munoz’s team crumbled 2-1 at home following goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah.

Defeat against the Superhoops was a setback for Hornets in their quest for a place in the Premier League next season.

However, the Nigerian defender stated that his team would do all it takes to return to winning ways – insisting that the game versus Mark Robins' Sky Blues could "change" their season.

“It’s massive. That’s the moment that’s going to change our season,” Troost-Ekong told Hive Live Extra.

“We’ve been excellent at home but we all know that for us to be fighting for the top two spots we have to do the same away.

“The moment has to come for us to stand up and we know Saturday’s going to be massive for us. All of us are very disappointed and I think we’re going to see a lot of fire on Saturday to put it right.

“It’s easy when you’re winning and everything’s going well, but now you’re going to see the real character of the team.

“I’ve seen it in the changing room and know we can turn it around. This will be the moment that will make our season.”

The former Udinese star, who accepted his portion of the blame for getting the wrong side of Austin for the equalising goal, also voiced his team’s frustration at losing a game they were in control of, as well as explaining how things went wrong.

“We never really got going, especially in the first half,” he continued.

“After the goal we got a bit of a lift, but we have to be honest. I have to be honest with myself as well, I should’ve done better with the first goal.

“It’s been difficult because we were defending a lot and you’re going to make mistakes, and QPR capitalised on those. We need to get more on the front foot.

“When we got possession of the ball we were in our half. QPR pinned us back for moments of the game, it was a long way to the other goal and we didn’t capitalise enough on the space in behind.”

As it stands, Watford occupy the fifth position having garnered 47 points from 27 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign.