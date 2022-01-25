Trending: Cameroon won match but Comoros won our hearts - Fans react after hosts advance in Afcon 2021
Cameroon survived a late scare by 10-man Comoros to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals where they will face the Gambia.
It was not an easy afternoon for the debutants who had to start the match with left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal owing to the unavailability of their three recognised custodians. Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni returned positive Covid-19 results on Sunday and had been ruled out of the game.
It was bad news for the Coelacanths who had also lost Salim Ben Boina to a shoulder injury.
The Comoros faithful's hopes of seeing their team defy the odds and eliminate the tournament hosts were thwarted in the sixth minute when their team were reduced to 10 men after the sending off of Nadjim Abdou for a reckless challenge.
The hosts went on to win the game courtesy of stikes from Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi, with Youssouf M'Changama.
But Comoros had done enough to leave an impression.
