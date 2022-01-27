Trending: 'Bailly missed penalty so Salah can't return to Liverpool' - Afcon fans react
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has found himself on the receiving end of fan banter following his penalty miss against Egypt on Wednesday.
As a result, his nation Ivory Coast are out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Round of 16 stage, a game which took place at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.
Bailly could not beat goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal - who came on as a substitute for the injured Mohamed El Shenawy - during the shootout after the two teams could not register a goal to separate them at full-time and in extra time.
Editors' Picks
- ‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT
- Salah and Liverpool: What happens next in the Premier League's biggest contract stand-off?
- Pulisic out to put Chelsea struggles behind him by taking USMNT lead role once more
- '£50m down the drain' or a victim of Man Utd culture -where did it all go wrong for Martial?
The Pharaohs managed to successfully convert all their penalties, which were scored by Ahmed Zizo, Amroel Soulia, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdelmonem, and Mohamed Salah, while the Elephants scored their four shots through the efforts of Nicolas Pepe, Ibrahim Sangare, Maxwel Cornet, and Wilfried Zaha.
Fans have now joked that Bailly failed to score on purpose in order to have Egypt progress further in the competition so that Salah won't return to Liverpool early.
How Twitter reacted to Bailly's penalty miss: