Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma

Roma legend Francisco Totti says he will attempt to convince Paulo Dybala to make the Giallorossi his new home after the Argentine confirmed he would leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Following an emotional home goodbye in Turin against Lazio, Dybala will close out his stay with the Old Lady against Fiorentina before moving onto new pastures.

A host of clubs will be battling for his signature - but Totti, who is set to play alongside him next week at San Siro in a charity match hosted by Samuel Eto'o, says he will push for a move to Stadio Olimpico.

What has Totti said about Roma signing Dybala?

"We'll see if we can bring him to Rome," Totti told Sky Italia when asked about a potential swoop for Dybala. "I'll meet him on Monday and I hope to convince him.

'We're in Milan for Eto'o's match, we'll play together and I'll give him some advice.

'I'll try to put something in his head, hopefully we'll succeed. That is if Roma are the same mind as me."

Where could Dybala go next?

The Argentine's next steps remain a hot topic of discussion following an emotionally charged farewell home game in Turin last weekend, when the forward waved goodbye to the Bianconeri.

Dybala - who was spotted crying on the pitch as he made his thanks to his team-mates and supporters - has not been short of suitors during a protracted conversation over his future at Juventus.

Several are thought to be in Serie A, while a host of Premier League sides are also expected to be in the mix for his signature, particularly as he looks to hit the new campaign running ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

