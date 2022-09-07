Tottenham vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Marseille on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Tottenham mark their return to the Champions League with a Group D clash against Ligue 1 giants Marseille on Wednesday evening. Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon complete the group after Antonio Conte's men pipped Arsenal to the fourth spot in last season's Premier League.

Spurs have made a decent start on the domestic front, just one point off leaders Arsenal after a 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, with Richarlison assisting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's goal and Harry Kane also finding the back of the net.

It was the sixth consecutive home win for the English side, while Igor Tudor's side have recorded four Ligue 1 wins on the trot to keep pace with leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Marseille date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Marseille Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 8) Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Marseille on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Tottenham and Marseille in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app India NA SonyLIV

Tottenham squad & team news

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura's injury concerns have been compensated by the returns of Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero in the Fulham win.

Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet's Champions League experience may help him keep his place in the XI but it's a big decision for Conte to make between Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski going forward while Son Heung-min has also had a bit of a slow start in the new season.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Doherty, Spence Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kulusevski, White Forwards Son, Moura, Gil, Kane, Richarlison, Karczewska

Marseille squad and team news

It looks like a depleted line-up for the visitors as Dimitri Payet has a calf problem and Alexis Sanchez is suspended, while forwards Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng are left out of the trip to London after failed transfer moves.

Sead Kolasinac is expected to start in place of Samuel Gigot in defence, with Matteo Guendouzi possibly reclaiming his place in the XI from Cengiz Under, while Luis Suarez should get the nod in attack.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez