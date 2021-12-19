Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and the Merseysiders are favourites to claim a win despite Spurs' resurgence under Antonio Conte.

The capital club have won their last three league clashes, yet Liverpool have been in imperious form and have won each of their last seven meetings with Spurs in all competitions.

Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.

Game Spurs vs Liverpool Date 19/12/21 Kick-off time 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Sky Sports is showing Tottenham vs Liverpool live on TV in the United Kingdom and the game can also be streamed live online using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports Sky Go

In the United States the game can be streamed live on Peacock Premium.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream N/A Peacock Premier

Team news & squads

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilon Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Dier, Alli, Sessegnon, Lo Celso Forwards Kane, Bergwijn, Clarke

Like many sides in the Premier League, Spurs' squad has been seriously affected by an outbreak of coronavirus and they could be missing as many as six players this weekend.

Giovanni Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon could both however provide timely boosts by returning from their respective injuries.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Kelleher Defenders Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Williams Midfielders Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita Forwards Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane.

Liverpool are still likely to be without the missing trip of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, with coronavirus also affecting the Reds' squad.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Betting odds & tips

Liverpool are odds-on favourites to win in north London, with bet365 pricing them at 8/15 to beat Tottenham. Spurs, meanwhile, are offered at 17/4 to win their fourth successive home game.

Mohamed Salah is priced at 3/1 to be first goalscorer with the Egyptian on a sensational run of form, while Harry Kane is offered at 5/1 to break the deadlock.

Article continues below

Recent results & form

Tottenham last five results Liverpool last five results Tottenham 3-0 Norwich City (5/12/21) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (16/12/21) Tottenham 2-0 Brentford (2/12/21) Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa (11/12/21) NS Mura 2-1 Tottenham (25/11/21) Milan 1-2 Liverpool (7/12/21) Tottenham 2-1 Leeds United (21/11/21) Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (4/12/21) Everton 0-0 Tottenham (7/11/21) Everton 1-4 Liverpool (1/12/21)

Liverpool head to the capital in strong form and will be confident of challenging a Spurs side who have not played for two weeks.

Each of Tottenham's last three fixtures has been cancelled so the hosts will be anxious to get back to action, although it could be a long afternoon for Antonio Conte's men.