Tottenham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After their remarkable feat of European heroics, Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to finish their domestic campaign on a high against the Toffees

Having completed one of the most sensational comebacks in history against on Wednesday to make it an all-English affair in the final, will hope to conclude their Premier League season with another impressive win against on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side came from two goals down thanks to a Lucas Moura hat-trick to book their place in Madrid alongside on a sensational night in Amsterdam.

Now, they will look to carry across that same energy to all but cement their top four position - and Champions League football for next season - with another three points against the Toffees.

Marco Silva's side will be determined not to see out the year on a losing note however and will hope to upset the apple cart when they travel to London.

Game Tottenham vs Date Sunday, May 12 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be shown on Syfy. It will however not be available for streaming.

US TV channel Online stream Syfy N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on television. It can however be streamed at the Spurs Live Match Centre.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Spurs Live Match Centre

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies Midfielders Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente, Son, Lucas

Mauricio Pochettino will be without Heung-min Son thanks to a three-game domestic ban that keeps him out of Premier League action - but thankfully not European competition.

With a top four spot still theoretically unsecure however, he will likely want to keep a strong team out on the field.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Sissoko; Eriksen, Dele, Lucas; Llorente.

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Marco Silva has been handed the double blow of losing both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury, with Seamus Coleman also a doubt through injury.

Cenk Tosun is likely to get the nod up front as a result.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Tosun.

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are 6/5 favourites to close out the 2018-19 domestic season with a win at bet365. Everton are meanwhile priced at 5/2, while a draw is available at the same.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

At half-time in Amsterdam on Wednesday night, it looked set to be another silverware-less season for Tottenham, seemingly dead and buried at 2-0 down and 3-0 on aggregate against their hosts.

Yet, just under an hour later, players and support staff flooded the field at the full-time whistle after another remarkable feat of footballing alchemy delivered Mauricio Pochettino's side one of the sport's greatest comebacks, in a week already stuffed to the gills with them.

Their ultimate 3-2 victory - and 3-3 on aggregate progression - thanks to a Lucas Moura hat-trick means that they will compete in their first ever Champions League final, against Premier League rivals Liverpool, to hand the Argentine at the helm his best chance of securing a trophy yet.

Coupled with the success of and in sealing berths in the final - to make it four English teams in the four showcase spots - the Argentine was effusive, and was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: "It's very good news for us to have four clubs fighting for the Champions League and the Europa League.

"It shows how competitive the Premier League is. When we talk about the best league in the world and the most competitive it is very clear now and everyone share the same feeling as us.

"It is very good news for English football. Now it is a challenge to keep the same level of performance in the future as this season."

They will have to wait however until next month for their date with destiny - and with this weekend's final game of the Premier League season their only fixture beforehand, the Lilywhites will be hopeful to claim another vital win as they finetune for their trip to Madrid.

Their last opponents happen to hail from the other side of Merseyside, with Everton making the trip to London on the final day.

With a best possible finish of eighth up for grabs, the Toffees have perhaps fared worse than they hoped this season.

But boss Marco Silva has stressed that it will be key that the club retain the same level of talent they currently have ahead of the next campaign, springing hope that they may be able to keep hold of Andre Gomez and Kurt Zouma.

Article continues below

“It is really important for us, and will be a key in my opinion, to keep the same level," he told his press conference

“To keep that level is not easy but it has to be our first target and after to go in the market and do the right things.

“We are happy with the things we improve in our squad. Players are playing better within our squad and improving connections. Now it’s to put the demand on ourselves and do things right in the market.”