Tottenham turn focus towards ex-Roma boss Fonseca as discussions begin over three-year deal

The Portuguese manager is set to head to London after Jose Mourinho, coincidentally, was hired to replace him in Rome

Tottenham have turned their focus towards former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who is now in pole position to be named the club's new manager, Goal can confirm.

Fabio Paratici, who is set to become Tottenham's sporting director, has already held talks with Fonseca this week over a potential three-year contract with Spurs.

The club had previously been linked with Antonio Conte, only for those talks to fall apart last week.

Who is Fonseca?

Fonseca originally rose through management in Portuguese football, having spent the entirety of his playing career in his home country.

After managing the likes of Aves and Pacos Ferreira, he took charge of Porto from 2013-14 but lasted just 37 games as rivals Benfica seized control of the league.

After a return to Pacos Ferreira and a stint with Braga, he took charge at Ukranian powerhouses Shakhtar, winning the league three times with the club.

In 2019, he earned a step up to Roma, who hired him in June of that year.

He earned a fifth-place finish and spot in the Europa League semi-finals in his first season, but left the club last month after two seasons in charge.

Coincidentally, he was replaced by Jose Mourinho shortly after, and Fonseca is now the favourite to replace the Special One as manager of his compatriot's former club Spurs.

Both Spurs and Roma are set to play in the Conference League next season.

