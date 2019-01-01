Tottenham to recall Clarke from unproductive Leeds loan spell

Spurs will bring the teenager back from the Championship side next month due to a lack of first-team football

's chief executive has confirmed Jack Clarke's loan spell at Elland Road will be cut short after opted to recall the teenager due to a lack of playing time.

Teenage winger Clarke became Spurs' first signing in 18 months when he joined from Leeds in July, though he was loaned straight back to the Championship side for the 2019-20 season.

Clarke appeared in 24 league matches last season, scoring two goals and putting himself on the radar of Premier League sides with a breakout campaign in his first senior season of football.

However, Clarke has played only 19 minutes in one substitute's appearance in this Championship campaign, with Marcelo Bielsa preferring other options ahead of the 19-year-old.

That has led to Spurs making the decision to cut short his spell at Elland Road, with Clarke due to return to Tottenham next month.

"We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, he will be recalled in the January transfer window," Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote in his programme notes.

The Whites, who will end the calendar year in the Championship's top two regardless of how they fare in their next two games, could also lose Eddie Nketiah back to .

Nketiah, 20, is on a season-long loan from the Gunners - though he could be recalled in January - and has scored three times, but he has yet to start in the Championship.

Article continues below

"I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to call him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United," Kinnear added.

"Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment and profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development."

Leeds are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04, when they were relegated after finishing in 19th place.