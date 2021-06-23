Tottenham rebuffed in Lopetegui approach, confirms Sevilla president

The Premier League outfit's hunt for Jose Mourinho's successor continues after they were unable to secure the services of the Europa League winner

Tottenham have been rebuffed in their attempts to persuade Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui to north London, per the club's president Jose Castro, leaving the former's search for a new manager in further limbo.

The Premier Legaue outfit's attempts to procure a successor to Jose Mourinho has proven a particularly difficult endeavour so far, over two months on from the Portuguese's dismissal from his duties.

Having approached and discarded numerous contenders, Lopetegui, who guided Sevilla to a fourth-place finish and Champions League football last term, looks to have been their latest target - but Castro insists his coach is not going anywhere despite the offer.

What has been said?

"Julen rang me and told me," the president told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.

"We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club."

Lopetegui continues to rehabilitate reputation

The former Spain boss saw his reputation take something of a hit when he accepted the vacant hotseat at Real Madrid before the Russia 2018 World Cup, earning an immediate dismissal from La Roja.

An unsuccessful stay at Los Blancos ended after just four months, but since then, he has rebuilt his record as a shrewd tactical manager, guiding Sevilla to Europa League success and consecutive Champions League campaigns.

A move to Tottenham would likely yield greater financial clout in terms of matching potential ambition, but Lopetegui's choice to stick firmly with Sevilla will undoubtedly only further endear him to the club's supporters and squad.

Tottenham's fruitless hunt continues

With Ryan Mason having taken Spurs to the end of last campaign - overseeing a Carabao Cup final defeat and Europa Conference League qualification - the club has since been embroiled in finding a successor to the Mourinho project.

Among the names contacted incuding Antonio Conte, recently departed from Serie A champions Inter, as well as former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca and onetime Fiorentina man Gennaro Gattuso.

A remarkable move for former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has endured a difficult introduction to life at Paris Saint-Germain, was also mooted, though the Ligue 1 club blocked their approach.

With the new Premier League season fast approaching, the heat is on - though Tottenham have at the very least brought in a new director of football in the shape of Fabio Paratici.

