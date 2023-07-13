Tottenham make desperate attempt to keep Harry Kane by offering post-retirement role as Bayern and PSG target striker

Harry Sherlock
Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty
H. KaneTottenham HotspurBayern MünchenPSGPremier LeagueTransfers

Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a post-retirement role as they aim to keep him amid interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Kane linked with Bayern and PSG
  • Spurs make huge offer to keep him
  • Remains to be seen if he will stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has been offered a post-retirement role at Spurs as well as a wage worth £400,000-per-week, reports The Daily Mail. The Spurs striker's current deal expires at the end of the 2023-24 season and his future remains up in the air amid interest from Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has been targeted by Bayern, who have made two bids for him, and PSG, who have opened talks with Spurs over a deal. Chairman Daniel Levy has placed a £120 million ($157m) asking price on Kane but that figure has yet to be met.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs are hopeful that Kane will be willing to stay at the club and are attempting to give him a launch-pad for a potential coaching career down the line. Were he to choose to go into coaching, there would be an opening at Tottenham post-retirement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

kane(C)Getty Images

20230610-bayern- Thomas-TuchelGetty Images

Daniel Levy Tottenham 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be involved in Spurs' pre-season; they play West Ham in Australia next week.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

3088 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 1223Jude Bellingham
  • 425Christopher Nkunku
  • 454Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 359Mason Mount
  • 206Sandro Tonali
  • 386Other
3088 Votes

Editors' Picks