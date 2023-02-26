Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea : Lineups & LIVE updates

Chelsea make the short trip up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs in a battle between two teams searching for form and consistency.
Both London giants have been inconsistent in recent months, and will think this cross-london derby could be a turning point for their respective seasons.
The Blues come into this game having drawn three of their previous four Premier League encounter. Graham Potter still reportedly has the support of the Blues hierarchy, but they will want to see an upturn in form sooner rather than later, and it's not a stretch to say that the English manager's Chelsea future is hanging by a thread.
The defeat to Southampton last weekend was arguably the fatal point of Potter's bumpy start at Stamford Bridge, as he has failed to win over a large sections of the Chelsea fan base.
Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have performed slightly better than their London counterparts. After climbing into Champions League spots following a crucial 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend, the Lilywhites will now look to consolidate their place among the top four in the Premier League on Sunday when they take on Chelsea.
They will be without manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines as he continues to recover from gall bladder surgery, but remains involved heavily in preparations and dressing room team talks.
With two teams desperate for points, this should be a entertaining game, and the neutrals will be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture, where they played out a furious and fiestry 2-2 draw. There's certainly no love lost between these rivals, and many will be eagerly waiting to watch the Battle of the Bridge 2.0.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea confirmed lineups
Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison
Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Koulibaly, Silva, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Ziyech, Felix, Sterling; Havertz
Chelsea's upcoming games
Chelsea will next travel to Elland Road to take on relegation-threatened Leeds United. They will then host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 second-leg, hoping to overturn a one-goal deficit at Stamford Bridge in front of their own supporters.