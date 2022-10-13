Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorers: Kane in hot pursuit of Greaves

Despite not winning any major competitions in recent times, Tottenham Hotspur are considered one of the strongest teams in England and have taken up their place as as part of the so-called ‘Big 6’.
Over the years, Spurs have had many prolific goal scorers don their famous white shirt, but who are the best goal scorers to ever play for the North London club?
Regarded one of England’s best strikers, Jimmy Greaves leads the Tottenham Hotspur goal-scoring charts. The forward’s composure and calmness in front of the goal saw him score an unbelievable 266 goals in 379 appearances for the club.
Without a doubt, Harry Kane is part of Tottenham’s all-time attacking greats as well. The forward bagged the Premier League Golden Boot three times in his 13 years at the club and will forever be part of Spurs’ iconic history. Tottenham’s Player of the Year in 2014-15 and 2020-21 is inching closer to the number 1 spot and could break all the records if he continues his goalscoring form.Getty Images
Bobby Smith is the third of the only three players to have crossed the 200-goal mark for the North London team, being part of the iconic Spurs team that captured multiple trophies in the early years of the 1960s, and scored 12 hat-trick's for his club.Getty Images
Heung Min-Son is another player who has lit up the Premier League since his arrival from Germany back in 2015. The South Korean has formed a deadly partnership with Kane as the duo has constantly run riot in England. Son shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohammed Salah in 2021-22 after scoring 23 goals and seems destined climb up the goal-scoring charts if he stays at the club.
Tottenham Hotspur top 20 goal scorers of all time
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|Matches
|Years
1
Jimmy Greaves
266
379
1961-1970
2
Harry Kane
257
399
2010-
3
Bobby Smith
208
317
1955-1964
4
Martin Chivers
174
367
1968-1976
5
Cliff Jones
154
378
1958-1968
6
Jermain Defoe
143
363
2003-2008
7
George Hunt
138
198
1930-1937
8
Son Heung-min
136
338
2015-
=8
Len Duquemin
134
307
1946-1957
10
Alan Gilzean
133
439
1964-1974
11
Teddy Sheringham
150
219
1992-1997, 2001-2003
12
Robbie Keane
148
343
2002-2008, 2009-2011
13
Les Bennett
117
294
1946-1954
14
Jimmy Dimmock
112
438
1919-1931
15
Glenn Hoddle
110
478
1975-1987
16
Herbert Bliss
104
215
1912-1922
17
Billy Minter
101
263
1908-1919
=17
John Alfred Morrison
101
154
1933-1939
19
"Taffy" O'Callaghan
98
263
1927-1935
20
Mark Falco
89
217
1979-1986