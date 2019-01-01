Tottenham flop Janssen joins Liga MX side Monterrey in £6m deal

The Mexican club added another piece to an already strong front line with the signing of the Dutch forward from the Premier League outfit

Monterrey added another attacking piece to the club's already talented roster with the signing of Vincent Janssen from .

The Premier League outfit announced the move, with the Liga MX side reportedly paying €7 million (£6m/$8m) for the forward.

Janssen joined Spurs in 2016 from AZ Alkmaar and made 42 appearances for the club while also spending time away on loan to .

The 25-year-old never really found his footing with Spurs but was a standout performer in his home country before making the jump to the Premier League, having netted 20 goals in the second half of the 2015-16 Eredivisie season for AZ.

He would finish the year with 27 in total, topping the Dutch top flight scoring charts.

Janssen joins a Rayados outfit that is far from devoid of attacking options.

Monterrey won the 2019 Concacaf and has been a consistent contender for Liga MX glory in recent times.

The Dutch striker will link up with an attacking side that already boasts Colombian star Dorlan Pabon, Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, veteran Aviles Hurtado and Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro.

The club lost its opening match of the 2019 Apertura to Club America 4-2, though Funes Mori and Pabon both found the net.

Rayados are also looking to capture an elusive league title. Monterrey last came out on top in the 2010 Apertura and has finished as the runner-up three times since then.

The club will have the chance to get its season back on track Sunday against Atletico San Luis.

For Janssen, the move to offers him a chance to reboot his career and he will be hoping to follow the lead of Andre-Pierre Gignac, a fellow European forward who made the move to Liga MX with Tigres in 2015 and has become one of the stars of the league.

Janssen struggled with injury during his loan spell at Fenerbahce and returned to Spurs last year to make a mere three substitute appearances.

The forward netted just two top-flight goals for Tottenham in his time with the club and struggled to ever nail down a place in the first team.