Tottenham considering transfer swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Nubel

Tottenham are considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, GOAL and SPOX can confirm.

Bayern signed Nubel as a free agent following his departure from Schalke in June 2020, having identified him as the ideal long-term successor for first-choice shot-stopper Manuel Neuer.

However, the 25-year-old has since made just four senior appearances for the German champions and is currently taking in a loan spell at Monaco to get more regular minutes.

Nubel emerges on Spurs' radar

Nubel joined Monaco on a two-year loan deal last summer, but Bayern have the option to cut that agreement short at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

GOAL and SPOX understand that Tottenham are interested in signing the Germany international later this year, having been impressed with his performances at Monaco.

Spurs No.1 Hugo Lloris recently extended his contract through to 2024, but the club could still bring in Nubel to provide competition for the Frenchman with a view to eventually filling his spot between the sticks.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is thought to be a keen admirer of Nubel, but Spurs have not yet contacted his representatives or Bayern to formally discuss his availability.

Would Nubel consider leaving Bayern?

Nubel is contracted to remain on Bayern's books until 2025, but he could decide against returning to Allianz Arena if Neuer remains untouchable in the net.

Neuer only has 18 months left on his current deal but the Bundesliga leaders are reportedly ready to tie him down to fresh terms, which could force Nubel to reassess his future.

The former Schalke stopper hinted as much back in November, telling Kicker: "What I can no longer imagine is coming back and not getting more games."

Nubel's agent Stefan Backs has also admitted that his client's commitment to Bayern will depend on their handling of Neuer, telling Sport 1: "If Manuel is extended and is still untouchable in two years at the age of 37, then we will find a solution. Then Alexander will take a different path."

