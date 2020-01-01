Tottenham confirm positive coronavirus test following latest round of Premier League screenings

An unnamed individual from Tottenham returned a positive test, the club confirmed after the top flight released its latest data

The Premier League has revealed that its latest round of testing has thrown up a single positive case of coronavirus.

As part of preparations to return to action, 's top flight is carrying out extensive screening of players and staff from across the league.

The scheme began on May 17 and have now been repeated on a further three occasions, with just one positive announced on Wednesday from almost 1,200 tested.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive," the league confirmed in a statement published on its official website.

"The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

While the Premier League declines to release information on those affected by the virus, in this case chose to partially waive confidentiality and confirm that the individual in question belonged to the London club.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre," Tottenham explained in a statement.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

In total 13 individuals have returned positive results, with six of those coming in the first round of testing across May 17-18.

The second round revealed a further two positives, while May 25-26 saw four confirmed as carrying Covid-19.

From May 28-29 the Premier League received more heartening news with zero new cases found from over 1,000 tests, bolstering its bid to restart official matches on June 17.

Nine rounds of fixtures are yet to be completed, with sitting 25 points clear at the top of the table and hoping to clinch the title in their next match back should they win and other results go their way.