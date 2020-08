Tottenham confirm Hojbjerg signing from Southampton

Spurs defender Kyle Walker-Peters moved in the opposite direction after playing for Saints on loan last season

have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from .

The 25-year-old Dane has signed a five-year contract and becomes Tottenham's first signing of the off-season.

Spurs also announced that right-back Kyle Walker-Peters had completed a permanent transfer to Southampton after spending the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at St. Mary's.

More to follow...