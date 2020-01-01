Tottenham complete £25m Bergwijn signing from PSV

Spurs have wrapped up their second major signing of the January transfer window, adding the highly-rated Dutch winger to their ranks

have completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from for a reported £25 million ($33m) fee plus add-ons, with the winger putting pen to paper on a deal until 2025.

Bergwijn arrived in north London at the start of the week to undergo a medical after being granted permission to sit out senior training with the rest of the PSV squad.

The 22-year-old also missed PSV's 1-1 draw against Twente on Sunday - a decision which saw him criticised for trying to force through a transfer to the Premier League.

Bergwijn publicly denied any wrongdoing and the Eredivisie outfit's head coach Ernest Faber later confirmed that it was a sanctioned decision.

The international scored five goals and laid on 10 assists in 16 league appearances for PSV this season, while also featuring in the group stages.

Bergwijn played in PSV's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in Europe's elite competition last term and will now be charged with helping Jose Mourinho's men progress to the latter stages once again.

The mercurial attacker signed a new four-year deal at Philips Stadion back in August, and the club were hopeful he would continue his development in familiar surroundings.

However, the lure of the Premier League has proven too strong to ignore, and he has become Tottenham's second new arrival of the winter transfer window.

Bergwijn will inherit Christian Eriksen's No.23 shirt following his move to Inter, with Spurs confirming the transfer on Wednesday morning: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

"Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt."

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes joined the club on an 18-month loan deal earlier this month, while the north Londoners have also confirmed they've activated an option to sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis.

Bergwijn, meanwhile, could be in line for his Tottenham debut when they play host to reigning Premier League champions on Sunday.

Mourinho's men are currently sixth in the table and six points behind fourth-placed , with little margin for error remaining as they aim to secure Champions League qualification for a fifth successive season.

After their clash with City, the winter break comes into effect in the top flight, but Tottenham will have less time off than their rivals due to an fourth-round replay against on February 5.