Tottenham chairman Levy: We aren't scared to sell Eriksen to Premier League rival

The Denmark star is expected to depart north London as he enters the final six months of his current contract

chairman Daniel Levy has said that he is not afraid to sell Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in January.

Eriksen has been widely tipped to depart Tottenham, either in January or in the summer, as he enters the final six months of his contract.

Spurs will have one final chance to secure a transfer fee for Eriksen in January, with the 27-year-old likely to depart on a free transfer in the summer if he isn't sold in the winter window.

and have been mentioned as suitors for the playmaker, while are also credited with a longstanding interest.

And Levy has insisted that all offers will be considered for Eriksen, even those that could potentially strengthen a domestic competitor.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals," Levy told the Evening Standard.

Eriksen has been a vital player for Spurs since his arrival from in 2013, but he has struggled to make an impact this season, having started just nine games out of his 19 total appearances in 2019-20.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho admitted last month that Eriksen's murky future with the club has led to him being dropped this season.

“My decisions about starting him or not starting, selecting or not selecting, will be based on a perspective of a future,” he said.

Eriksen may not be the only player entering the final months of his time with Spurs, with defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen also in the final six months of their deals.

Levy said that the Belgian duo won't be forced to stay in north London if they desire a move away.

“My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it. It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we’ll see," Levy said.

Tottenham will face in Premier League action on Sunday. With a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Mourinho's men will draw level with the Blues on points in fourth place.