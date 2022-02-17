Torres missing Barcelona kit badge and Nike logo as he rescues draw against Napoli
Ferran Torres scored a vital goal for Barcelona, but he did so with some notable things missing from his kit.
The January signing from Manchester City netted an equalizing goal in Thursday's Europa League draw against Napoli, which ended 1-1, but further inspection shows the Spain international's Barca kit was missing both the club badge and Nike's famous 'swoosh' logo.
Why were the Barcelona badge and Nike logo missing from Torres' jersey?
It is not clear exactly why Torres was playing in a shirt without the key components.
Both the traditional marks were on Torres' shirt throughout the first half but did not appear on his shirt in the second, with the club unsure of what happened to the two logos.
Their absence prompted plenty of commentary on social media, however, and the unique jersey could well become something of a collector's item in years to come.