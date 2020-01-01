Toni Payne’s early assist sends Sevilla into Copa de la Reina quarter-final

The Nigerian striker was in fine form for the full duration and played a decisive role in the opening goal that fired her side through

Toni Payne was an effective starter after providing the assist that inspired a 3-0 Copa de la Reina Round of 16 win for over on Tuesday.

Sevilla were smarting from a 3-0 defeat at a week ago and eager to return to winning ways against third-placed Levante on their home ground at Estadio Jesús Navas on Tuesday evening.

The former USA youth international set up Nagore Calderon to hand the hosts an early lead in the 13th minute before Nadezhda Karpova doubled the advantage four minutes later.

After the break, Karpova teed up Emilia Zdunek to score the third goal and the winner of the match for Sevilla six minutes into the second half.

's Payne was in action for the full duration of the contest, while compatriot Uchenna Kanu saw the last 10 minutes of the encounter after replacing Karpova in the 80th minute for Sevilla.

The huge win over Levante saw Sevilla progress to the quarter-final of the national women's competition. They will shift focus on their league campaign, with a trip to Logrono on Saturday.