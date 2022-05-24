Tonali reveals Donnarumma text after AC Milan won Serie A title

AC Milan star Sandro Tonali says that the team's former goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma messaged him to express his joy at their Serie A title win.

Donnarumma left Milan last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain, much to the anger of many Rossoneri fans.

Nonetheless, the San Siro side went on to lift the league crown for the first time in 11 years when they beat Sassuolo in the final game of the season.

What did Tonali say about Donnarumma?

Tonali says he received a message from his Italy team-mate saying that he is happy about their victory.

"He is happy for us," Tonali told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He wrote to me, I hope he is happy with our success, the same way we are happy with his victory [in Ligue 1].

“He went to Paris and won straight away. He knew that there was a path to take here, but we made it, step by step."

Tonali hails Ibrahimovic impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a rousing speech in the dressing room to kick-start the team's title celebrations, flipping a table over in the process.

The 40-year-old's role in the team had been reduced this season because of injury problems but Tonali says he has had an important role despite starting just 11 of his 23 Serie A appearances.

“Zlatan gives a sense of security. Seeing him watch the game from the bench is worth more than a thousand gestures,” Tonali added.

“He is a champion and he put the team ahead of him. He has raised the level and I hope he continues. He is decisive, on and off the pitch."

