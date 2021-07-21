Tokyo Olympics 2020: Watch - Dani Alves turns flight attendant on Brazil's journey to Japan
Veteran Brazilian full-back Dani Alves thoroughly entertained his Selecao teammates on their journey to Tokyo to take part in the upcoming Olympic games 2020.
In a hilarious incident, the former FC Barcelona right-back took over the flight intercom and posed as a flight attendant to announce the pre-flight instructions to the players.
Watch Dani Alves turns flight attendant:
What is Brazil men's football team's schedule at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
The Brazilian men's team has already reached Tokyo and have started training. The Selecao are placed in Group D at the Olympic games alongside Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.
Brazil, the defending champions, will play their opening match against Germany on July 22 followed by facing Ivory Coast on July 25 and Saudi Arabia on July 28.
What does Brazil's Olympic squad look like?
Dani Alves will lead the Brazil side at the Olympics this year. Other notable players in the Selecao squad at the Olympics are Richarlison, Malcolm and Gabriel Martinelli. Paulinho, who played in the U17 World Cup in India, has also been named in the squad.
|Player
|Position
|Santos
|Goalkeeper
|Brenno
|Goalkeeper
|Lucao
|Goalkeeper
|Diego Carlos
|Defender
|Ricardo Graca
|Defender
|Guilherme Arana
|Defender
|Dani Alves (C)
|Defender
|Bruno Fuchs
|Defender
|Nino
|Defender
|Abner
|Defender
|Gabriel Menino
|Midfielder
|Douglas Luiz
|Midfielder
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Midfielder
|Matheus Henrique
|Midfielder
|Reinier
|Midfielder
|Claudinho
|Midfielder
|Paulinho
|Forward
|Matheus Cunha
|Forward
|Richarlison
|Forward
|Antony
|Forward
|Malcolm
|Forward
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Forward
