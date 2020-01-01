Time is right for Reyna to earn USMNT stripes

The Borussia Dortmund teenager has long been seen as the future of U.S. soccer, and now will get his first taste of senior action next month

With American soccer, there has always been a difficulty with finding a balance for young players. In a country that has been yearning for a true breakout star, prospects are often anointed long before they prove themselves on the field. That, in many cases, has led to disappointment and, ultimately, hesitancy.

Gio Reyna is the latest player to emerge as American soccer’s next big thing, and for good reason. The Borussia Dortmund attacker is the son of a USMNT legend, a homegrown star that has shone at every level. In recent weeks, he has broken through with the German side's senior team and, in March, will get his chance to take his next step with the U.S. as well.

boss Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Wednesday that Reyna will be called in to join the USMNT for March friendlies against the and . It represents Reyna’s first senior call-up as the teenager takes the massive leap to the full national team after featuring at the Under-17 World Cup just last fall.

That leap comes on the heels of a breakthrough with Dortmund as, like Christian Pulisic before him, Reyna parlayed the ’s winter break into a senior chance. He has seized that opportunity, scoring a goal in the DFB-Pokal while emerging as one of Dortmund’s go-to supersubs.

“They're using him in a way where you know they're not asking him to take full responsibility. He doesn't have to carry a team,” Berhalter said. “He's playing a role, and he's executing his role.

“What I really liked from him? His position when he gets the ball in the pocket, his awareness to turn and his efficiency and when he's turning is excellent. He doesn't waste any touches turning, he turns right away.

“Second thing is his ball security under pressure is phenomenal. And, you know, there's a play against PSG where I mentioned he got the ball on the sideline. And [Thomas] Meunier, and I forgot who the other player was try to close him down, and he just turns and gets out of pressure.

“He just did it with so much awareness, that it was really impressive. So it's been nice to see how they've been utilizing them. It's nice to see their group, you know where they have [Erling] Haaland now is that tearing it up and it's really good to see them embracing younger players, and giving younger players an opportunity.”

Berhalter says that a number of factors made the time right to call in Reyna. The biggest factor, though, was the leap he has made in recent months after a stop-and-start beginning to life at Dortmund.

After moving to from , Reyna was forced to wait on the sidelines as his passport situation was sorted out, leaving him unable to play with the first team. That, unfortunately for the U.S., impacted his form and fitness as he never looked his best at the U-17 World Cup. The U.S. washed out of that tournament early as a result.

Now, as he has regained and rediscovered that rhythm, he has turned into a dangerous playmaker that Berhalter hopes to use in a number of positions across the front line.

“I think I can see him playing as a winger. I can see him playing as potentially a number 10 in a 4-3-3. He can play in a number of different positions.

"I like him being able to affect the game on the offensive side, similar to Christian [Pulisic]. They've been using on him on the left, (but) he can also play on the right, so I think he gives you flexibility. “

The decision to call Reyna into the senior team does come at a cost, though, as the winger will miss out on a U-23 camp under Jason Kreis. In an ideal world, Reyna would be a vital piece for Kreis' team in the run-up to the Olympics but, when it comes to getting players released for the U-23 side, you cannot operate in an ideal world.

📰 | The non-binding 50-player provisional rosters for next month’s @Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in Guadalajara, have been unveiled.



The final 20-player rosters are due March 10. https://t.co/c5jBnpOHf6 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) February 26, 2020

Berhalter says that Reyna would not have been released to join that group, helping make the decision a bit easier when it comes to bringing him all the way up to the senior group.

"We talked about this a number of times about this throughout the course of last year and saying we want our younger players performing playing at a high level, and he's doing that," Berhalter said. "And as a result of him doing that he gets an opportunity with the first team."

He added: “It was a collaborative process together with Jason. Jason's taking the lead on who he prioritizes in each position, and then us deferring in some cases.

"Normally we'd love to have Reggie [Cannon] and Jackson Yueill come to Europe and play with us, but it was a priority of Jason to use them. And, we're doing everything we can to support him and his group to qualify.

"It's challenging, the qualifying process, with 17 players on the roster plus three goalies and there's a lot of games in a short period of time. But we're going to do everything we can to get to the Olympics."