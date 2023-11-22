Is it time for England to move on from Gareth Southgate & who should replace Three Lions boss?

The Three Lions head coach has led his side to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final - but is enough progress being made?

England will be in Pot 1 for the European Championship finals draw on December 2 but it turned out to be a far from comfortable evening against North Macedonia, with the Three Lions being held in Skopje.

It follows on from an unconvincing win over Malta at Wembley, with some of Southgate's decisions over squad and team selection having been called into question in recent times - most notably the continued exclusion of Raheem Sterling from the international set-up.

The Three Lions manager is under contract with the FA until the end of Euro 2024, but should he be given another shot at World Cup glory in 2026? Have you seen enough to want him gone even before the Euros in Germany and, if so, who would you like to see step in?

