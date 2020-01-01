Timbe: Home debut for Kenya star as Reading floor Barnsley

The Harambee Stars winger finally paraded for the Royals at home after he came on as a second-half substitute in the win

Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe finally played his first match for Reading FC at Madejski Stadium as they beat Barnsley 2-0 in an English Championship match on Saturday.

The Harambee Stars forward had not played for the Royals at home since he signed for a short-term deal from Chinese top side Beijing Renhe.

Timbe had only played for 15 minutes away from home as Reading beat 3-0 a week ago.

Against Barnsley, Timbe was drafted to start from the bench in the game Reading needed to win and he was introduced by manager Mark Bowen in the 70th minute to replace Michael Olise for his home debut.

Yakou Méïté and George Pușcaș scored the important goals as Reading won the tie 2-0, to erase their disappointing defeat to in midweek.

The opening exchanges between the teams were nip-and-tuck, but Meite applied the vital touch from a free-kick to put Reading ahead in the first half before heroics between the posts on the stroke of half-time kept Reading in front.

Pușcaș notched his 10th of the season on the hour mark with a fine solo goal, running through from the halfway line to slot into the bottom corner and give the Royals three important points at the weekend.