Damm: Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg were interested in me

The Mexico international holds a German passport and admits he was tempted by the chance to play in the Bundesliga

Tigres UANL winger Jurgen Damm said he was priced out of a move to the in 2016 and claimed and were interested in him.

The international holds a German passport and was heavily linked with a move the year after helping Tigres reach the Copa Libertadores final, which they lost to River Plate.

Damm is expected to leave the Liga MX club at the end of the season and stated he previously came close to a Bundesliga switch, though no concrete offer was forthcoming.

"My agent had close contact with Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg – they were the two teams from that were interested," he told 90min.

"The issue was the release clause, which was very high. As I have said on many occasions, the price of Mexican players is very inflated.

"Of course, Borussia or Wolfsburg can pay 10 or 15 million [euros], but it's not a matter of having it but of what you are really worth."

El Goooolazo de Jurgen DAMM pic.twitter.com/Q0C6cqmWx0 — TIGRES UANL (@Tigres) March 2, 2017

have been credited with an interest in Damm, who is open to for his next move. River and Tigres' rivals Monterrey are the only teams he will not consider playing for.

Asked about MLS, he said: "It is an option that we manage for my future. MLS is a very attractive league that has grown a lot in recent years," he said.

"I do not shut off any options, I just wouldn't want to play for River and Monterrey, because I am a Tigres fan."

He added: "In I like Boca a lot more, aside from us losing the Copa Libertadores final [to River]. Tigres is the team of my heart, the one I love, the one I appreciate and will be a fan off all my life."

Damm, 27, has been with Tigres since 2015, scoring eight goals in 87 appearances in all competitions.

The Monterrey club have run out Liga MX champions four times since the midfielder's arrival, as well as triumphing three times in the Campeon de Campeones annual play-off between the winners of the Apertura and Clausura competitions.