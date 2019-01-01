Three possible destinations for Icardi following his removal as captain

Icardi's future at Inter is looking highly unlikely after his captaincy was removed by the club, and here are the possible places he could end up at..

The latest episode of Mauro Icardi versus Inter has seen the Argentine being stripped of his captaincy. Now the previous episode has seen the Argentine clash with Inter's ultras, in what can be described as not the smartest move from Icardi.

With a contractual dispute between Icardi and the club still yet to resolve; with rumours of his wife/agent said to be influencing his decisions, there is a real chance that Icardi may seek a move away from Milan. Should he do so, here could be the possible destinations he might end up in next season.

3)Bayern Munich

Although Robert Lewandowski is still in top shape as the German giants' first choice striker, the squad in Bavaria is undeniably ageing. This will leave some room for rebuilding and a partnership between Lewandowski and Icardi could be the impetus to push Bayern to European glory.

2)Chelsea

Yes, Chelsea may have acquired the services of Gonzalo Higuain, but at the age of 31, he is not quite a long-term option. Icardi at 25, is and will have no trouble usurping his Argentine compatriot. However, the absence of Champions League football and the potential departure of Eden Hazard may weigh on his mind.

1)Real Madrid

Los Blancos have made not made their liking for Icardi a secret in recent times and the duo seems like a perfect fit. Karim Benzema isn't exactly the striker he once used to be and knowing the ruthlessness of Florentino Perez, he would have no qualms about abandoning the Frenchman for the former Inter captain.