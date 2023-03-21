'He looks like Thor!' - Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli learns about USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman as Matt Turner tries to teach teammates about MLS

After Arsenal were announced as the opposition for the MLS All-Star game, goalkeeper Matt Turner taught the Gunners about the league.

Matt Turner gives a masterclass on MLS

Martinelli thinks Zimmerman looks like Thor

WHAT HAPPENED? Having been announced as the opposition for the MLS All-Star game in July, USMNT and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner took to teaching the Gunners a little about MLS including central defender Walker Zimmerman. Gabriel Martinelli then exclaimed that the defender shared facial similarities to Norse god Thor, often seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This week we're going to talk about Walker Zimmerman, a player I know very, very well," Turner begins while showing an image of Zimmerman to his Gunners teammates.

"He looks like Thor," responds Martinelli.

"Really? I don't think I see it," Turner says jokingly.

"Yeah look at his hair," says Martinelli.

"You might have seen me on the pitch with him at the World Cup," says Turner, trying to move forward in the conversation.

"This guy is always talking about the World Cup," says Eddie Nketiah, rolling his eyes at the U.S. obsession with their World Cup performance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The little clip shared by the official Twitter handle of MLS also saw striker Eddie Nketiah throw shade at Turner who seemingly never stops talking about the 2022 World Cup where the keeper managed to keep two clean sheets, including one against England.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal currently have a small break from their tight title battle with Manchester City as the international break is underway.