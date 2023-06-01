Thomas Tuchel launches charm offensive to try to convince Declan Rice to join Bayern Munich - but West Ham star prefers Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel is trying to woo Declan Rice to join Bayern, offering a pivotal midfield role to the West Ham midfielder, who still prefers Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel has embarked on a charm offensive to entice Rice to join his team as a holding midfielder, the Times reports. He believes Rice is the perfect fit for Bayern's tactical system, offering defensive protection to their backline. In an effort to convince Rice, Tuchel emphasised the developmental opportunities and the status of being a star player at one of Europe's most successful clubs. Bayern has also made a substantial transfer offer of up to £85 million for Rice, which would set a new club record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice's potential move to Bayern Munich presents him with a decision to make, weighing up the lucrative offer and the prospect of playing for the record German champions. However, the England international still seems to lean towards joining Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta has expressed a strong desire to sign him. Remaining in London is an appealing factor for Rice, as it would not require him to relocate his family.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich is not only pursuing Rice but also looking to bolster their squad by adding a striker, with Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus being a likely target. The club is set for a revamp after an up-and-down season, which led to the sacking of head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Furthermore, Bayern has undergone changes in the management hierarchy, with Jan-Christian Dreesen assuming control, and the return of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness as influential figures in decision-making.

WHAT NEXT? Rice has a crucial decision to make regarding his future destination. He must weigh up the opportunity to join Bayern Munich and contribute to their squad revamp against the allure of playing for Arsenal under Arteta's guidance. The coming weeks will reveal whether Rice's path leads to Germany or London and how this decision will shape his career in the seasons to come.