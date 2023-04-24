Thomas Tuchel out already?! Bayern Munich manager and board have less than a month before a decision is made on their futures

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly already fighting for his position at Bayern Munich, with the club’s board set to make future calls in less than a month.

Succeeded Nagelsmann in March

Won only two of seven games

Contract due to run until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss returned to his native Germany in March when agreeing to succeed Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena. He has, however, found the going tough in Bavaria, with Bayern bowing out of the Champions League to Manchester City and the German Cup at the hands of Freiburg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning champions have also surrendered top spot in the Bundesliga, with Tuchel overseeing just two wins across his opening seven games in charge. Bild reports that Bayern bosses are now set to meet on May 22 – five days before the club’s final league game of the season – while making big decisions on coaching and directorial staff.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Oliver Kahn, who currently fills a CEO role in Munich, is another facing uncomfortable questions of his future – but he will not be quitting and would need to be forced out – while sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic could also be offloaded if it is determined that change at the top is required.

WHAT NEXT? Kahn, Salihamidzic and Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer all felt the need to enter the dressing room following Bayern's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Mainz on Saturday, with Tuchel under pressure a matter of weeks into a contract that is supposed to run until the summer of 2025.