Thomas Tuchel is fired up! Bayern Munich coach ends post-Klassiker interview early after previous criticism from 'experts' Didi Hamann and Lothar Matthaus

A spiky Thomas Tuchel chose to end an interview early despite his Bayern Munich side's thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel ended interview with Hamann & Matthaus early

early Pundits had been critical of Bayern

Kane hat trick sees Die Roten win 4-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel, known for his short and abrasive temperament, hit back at critics and former German internationals, Didi Hamann and Lothar Matthaus. Matthaus had criticised Tuchel for rotating his side in Bayern's embarrassing DFB-Pokal defeat to 3 Liga side Saarbrucken. Tuchel and Bayern responded; dispatching Dortmund and silencing the pundits.

WHAT THEY SAID: At the beginning of the interview with Sky, Tuchel addressed Hamaan and Matthaus directly: "Even with the tensions between the team and the coach and the lack of improvement it was very surprising [to win 4-0]. If Lothar doesn't know what happened then today, then maybe Didi does. I'm super happy with my team."

When Matthaus asked to reply, Tuchel ended the interview: "You can say whatever you want, but I don't want to be part of the discussion. Today we won 4-0, but now you have to do a 180-degree turn. Have fun!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, two points off Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Having lost the German Supercup and been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal, the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League remain the only opportunities to win a trophy this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bayern turn their attentions to the Champions League where victory against Galatasaray will see them qualify for the round of 16.