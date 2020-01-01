Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey by Cultural Leonesa

The Ghanaian midfielder could not help Los Rojiblancos scale through their first hurdle of the cup competition

Thomas Partey came on as a second half substitute but could do little in preventing from falling to a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Spanish third division side Cultural Leonesa in the third round of the on Thursday night.

Los Rojiblancos were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss at last Saturday and therefore needed redemption here.

Diego Simeone used a second string squad here with Partey one of the few recognisable faces on the bench.

The international came on at the start of the second half but the opening goal did not come until the 62nd minute through Angel Correa.

Atleti should have been projecting a place in the fourth round but were pegged back when Julen Castaneda equalised seven minutes to the end of regular time.

On came extra-time and Sergio Benito popped up with the winner for the Segunda Division B outfit in the 108th minute.

Despite the shock result, Partey put in a good shift, providing 58 touches, 40 accurate passes (85.1%), two key passes and five successful long balls from eight.

The 26-year old had two shots on target, one successful dribble and two interceptions.

Atleti return to league action with a home tie against on Sunday.