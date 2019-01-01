Thomas Partey: Ghana star buys Spanish football club

The Atletico Madrid midfielder joined three other shareholders in owning a stake in the Spanish third-tier outfit

Thomas Partey has become a football owner after purchasing Alcobendas Sport alongside three other co-owners.

The four owners – who have equal stakes in the club, made the move to purchase the Madrid-based side in July, with the aim of getting them to the top of the Spanish football league system.

"I have joined three of my advisers who are also my good friends for us to takeover Alcobendas Sport to make it one of the great clubs in ," Partey told Ghanasoccernet.

"It is an ambitious project but we have put together our plans of making it a success through a gradual process of growing Alcobendas Sport from the ground - up."

Alcobendas Sport – established 24 years ago, play in the Tercera Division – Group 7 and have two points from their opening three league matches. They presently occupy 17th spot on the log and will be up against table-toppers Navalcarnero on Sunday.

26-year old Partey scored the winner in ’s 3-2 win over just before the international break. He will return to action this weekend in an away trip against on Saturday.