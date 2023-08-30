Thomas Partey better than Casemiro AND Rodri?! Oleksandr Zinchenko makes bold claim about his Arsenal team-mate

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko insists defensive midfielder Thomas Partey is better than both Casemiro and Rodri.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko has showered Partey with praise, insisting that he is the best holding midfielder he has ever played with, having also been a team-mate of both Rodri and Fernandinho at Manchester City. The Ghana international has been central to Arsenal's form since arriving in 2020, making 103 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel, Zinchenko was asked if Partey was superior to Casemiro and replied: “I don’t want to say something bad. Casemiro is a world class player, five Champions Leagues. But if I had to choose, it would be Partey. I had the debate in my head, who is the best holding midfielder I have ever played with – it was between Fernandinho, Rodri and Partey. It is a tough one. I watched Fernandinho when he was at Shakhtar and he helped me so much. I love him like an older brother.”

United legend Ferdinand then asked Zinchenko if he genuinely felt Partey was better than Rodri and he replied: “Rio, please come and see him in training. He has everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey has actually been playing in a fresh position this season, with Mikel Arteta using him as a right-back in Arsenal's opening three games, in which they have beaten Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and drawn with Fulham.

WHAT NEXT? Partey will next be in action against Casemiro when Arsenal take on Manchester United this Sunday.