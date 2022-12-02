Thomas Muller hints at international retirement after Germany crash out of World Cup again

Thomas Muller hinted at the possibility of retiring from international football after Germany were eliminated from the World Cup on Thursday.

Muller hints at international retirement

Admits he needs time "to think"

Germany out of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? In a chaotic night of World Cup action in Qatar, Group E's table took shape and saw Japan advance as group winners with Spain the runners up. Germany crashed out of the tournament despite fighting back against Costa Rica and claiming an eventual 4-2 win. After the game, Muller suggested that he might close the curtain on his international career.

WHAT HE SAID: "If that was my last game for Germany, a few words to the German fans: It was a tremendous pleasure," he said to reporters after the win. "Thank you very much. I always tried to show heart on the pitch. Sometimes there were tears of joy, sometimes pain.

"I did it with love. I need to think about everything else now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany have now exited the World Cup in the group stages in back-to-back tournaments after winning the tournament in 2014. Muller was excluded from the national team from 2019 to 2021 under Joachim Lowe, but now could be set to call time on his own terms after yet more disappointment.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLER? If that is the end of his career on the international stage, the 33-year-old walks away a World Cup winner with 44 goals in 121 caps for Germany. But, Muller still has plenty to offer at club level, and will now turn his attentions back towards Bayern Munich.