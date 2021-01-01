'This ref needs checking!' - Sancho vents fury at referee as Borussia Dortmund denied goal at Manchester City

Jude Bellingham appeared to score a valid equaliser but was denied by Ovidiu Hategan in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

Jadon Sancho was among the many observers questioning referee Ovidiu Hategan after Borussia Dortmund appeared to be denied a valid goal against Manchester City.

After Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Jude Bellingham appeared to equalise after blocking a clearance by City goalkeeper Ederson.

Bellingham finished into an empty net but the goal was called back after Hategan ruled the England international had fouled Ederson.

What happened?

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Ederson took a poor first touch and got himself into trouble as Bellingham closed him down.

Ederson attempted a quick clearance but Bellingham stole in and robbed the ball in mid-air, leaving him with nothing but an empty net in front of him.

However, as Bellingham was about to put the ball in the net, Hategan whistled for a foul. Because the referee's call came before the ball went in the goal, there was no possibility of a VAR review.

To add insult to injury, Bellingham was shown a yellow card for what appeared to be a perfectly legal challenge.

There was plenty of reaction on social media including Sancho – who missed the match through injury – getting involved in the criticism.

What was the reaction?

