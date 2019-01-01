'This isn't football!' - Napoli boss Ancelotti caught in the middle of San Paolo civil war

The Partenopei can seal a Champions League last-16 spot by beating Liverpool on Wednesday but the game has been overshadowed by an alleged mutiny

In the end, it fell upon Allan's wife Thais to speak out – precisely because her husband could not.

Having first seen the midfielder vilified by his own club's supporters for his alleged role in a player uprising at the San Paolo, Mrs. Marques was then left horrified by a break-in at their family home that appeared not to be a burglary but a backlash.

"ENOUGH!" Thais wrote on Instagram. "I think now it is really getting out of hand and I cannot take it anymore.

"First, my husband is attacked not for what he does on the field, but some alleged accusations created on purpose by someone who wants to distort reality...

"Then, every day I get insulted on social media with disrespectful words. This week, it even happened while I was out shopping.

"Last night, we add this enormous scare! People who broke into the house in full daylight, creating chaos and messing up the children’s rooms, violating our intimate home space. My children were crying, terrified!

"We’ve been welcomed so well since arriving in Naples, but now people cannot use fake news to treat a family and children like this.

"This is not football. This is not how you support a team."

It is impossible to disagree.

Whatever the truth regarding the alleged player mutiny, the situation at the San Paolo has turned toxic and is making the beautiful game look very ugly indeed.

The whole sorry affair is rooted in the long-standing Italian practice of underperforming teams being sent 'in ritiro' (in retreat), which means players being ordered to sleep at the club's training ground or team hotel before a game, rather than being allowed to return home.

“In , we have this strange idea that sleeping in the same place as our team-mates makes us play better," the Italian players' union chief, Damiano Tommasi, told reporters.

"But going to sleep in the same hotel is a thing of the past."

Not as far as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is concerned, though.

After a 2-1 loss to on November 2, he ordered the players to go 'in ritiro' ahead of their crucial clash with Red Bull Salzburg at the San Paolo.

The hosts were held to a draw but the point gained from a losing position meant qualification was still very much in Napoli's hands.

Immediately after the full-time whistle blew, club captain Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Sky Sport Italia while still on the pitch and spoke optimistically about the Partenopei's chances of coming out of their "rough spell".

The forward felt the players had produced a "positive response" to their Roma defeat. De Laurentiis disagreed.

When Insigne returned to the dressing room, he was both shocked and outraged to learn that the ritiro would remain in place for the clash with four days later.

It was at this point that Insigne, with the alleged support of Allan, reportedly instructed his team-mates to ignore the order to return to the ritiro at Castelvolturno.

According to La Repubblica, the Italy international told Edoardo De Laurentiis, the club's vice president and Aurelio's son, "We’re going home to our houses. You can tell that to your father."

Napoli's players left without saying a word to the media and, even more intriguingly, coach Carlo Ancelotti never showed up for his compulsory post-match press conference.

Chaos ensued and rumours swirled around the San Paolo. There were even reports that De Laurentiis considered sacking Ancelotti, who before the game had publicly admitted that he "did not agree with the decision" to implement a ritiro.

There was no news coming out of the club and the silence was deafening.

Eventually, Napoli issued a statement, outlining their intention to "protect its rights on an economic, capital, image and disciplinary levels in every competent jurisdiction", which many took as confirmation that the players would be fined for their perceived 'mutiny'.

Then, both the club and Aurelio De Laurentiis went out of their way to suggest that the ritiro had been a "constructive" rather than "punitive" measure.

Whatever the truth, the fans have taken the side of the club.

At a training session open only to season-ticket holders ahead of the Genoa game, the players were labelled "mercenaries" and worse by some fans, while some ultras even chanted, "If you don't win, we'll destroy you."

Napoli drew and did so again, at on Saturday, after a tense international break in which Allan's house was attacked and Piotr Zielinski's car was vandalised.

Some newspapers have even claimed that several players have hired bodyguards to protect them from irate fans.

Incredibly, the team is only likely to be in a worse frame of mind ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with .

Napoli's focus should be on the fact that a win at Anfield would seal a place in the last 16.

Instead, the seventh-placed Serie A side are dealing with reports that they will this week receive official confirmation of their fines for alleged insubordination.

According to Tuesday's Gazzetta dello Sport, both Insigne and Allan will be docked 50 per cent of their monthly wages, with the remainder of the squad set to lose 25%.

There is also talk that Ancelotti will be imminently relieved of his duties for, in the eyes of De Laurentiis, losing control of the dressing room.

Article continues below

The greater fear, though, is that there will be further reprisals if Napoli’s results do not rapidly improve.

It is against this remarkable backdrop of bitterness and uncertainty than Ancelotti and his players will play arguably the most important game of their season.

This really isn’t football. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be.