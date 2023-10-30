'It's not easy' - Thiago Silva drops major retirement hint as he offers update on his Chelsea future

Thiago Silva has hinted he may be inching closer to retirement as his contract winds down at Chelsea.

Silva out of contract next summer

Turned 39 in September

Veteran hinting at retirement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian defender signed as a free agent for the Blues in 2020 as a short-term solution but fast forward to the present and he is still a vital part of their defence. His contract expires next summer but the 39-year-old appears to be considering whether or not his future in the game will extend past 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Italia: “The end of my career is approaching and it’s not a simple thing. I have to think if I stop, or if I continue and where I go: there’s the family, I have two sons who play at Chelsea.

“At the moment it’s I take this opportunity to play and make the most of this last year of my contract at Chelsea. But I’m very happy and proud of the career I’ve had, of what I’m doing now at 39 years old.

Article continues below

“I have prepared all my life to make the most of my work: football is my passion. Surely after I retire I will continue in this world, I don’t know how yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amidst all the turmoil that has happened over the past few seasons at Stamford Bridge, including Roman Abramovich's tumultuous departure as owner and his successor Todd Boehly's turbulent tenure, Silva has been one of the few positives for the club in that period. Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Levi Colwill will be in charge of Chelsea's defence for the foreseeable future but if the former Paris Saint-Germain star does hang up his boots at the end of the campaign, he will be a big loss for the west London team. The veteran will also, arguably, go down as a legend of the game.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers, before facing local rivals Tottenham the following Monday.