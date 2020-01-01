Thiago Silva makes Champions League history in PSG farewell match

The centre-back has become a firm favourite in Paris over the last eight years and is looking to sign off with a win over Bayern Munich

Thiago Silva became the first Brazilian to wear the captain's armband in a final in his last-ever match for on Sunday.

The centre-back, 35, led his team-mates out at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz in the club's maiden appearance in the fixture, as they seek to overcome .

PSG have fought past and in August to make the clash, while Bayern eased past in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Allianz Arena before going on to record heavy victories over both and in the days leading up to the final in .

More teams

And Silva, who will leave PSG after Sunday's decider, makes history in holding his side's captaincy, achieving a feat none of his illustrious compatriots have ever managed in captaining one of the two participants in a European Cup or Champions League final.

He is one of three Brazilians to make Thomas Tuchel's first XI, with Marquinhos retaining his place in the centre of midfield ahead of Marco Verratti and Neymar joining Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in the French side's attack.

After eight seasons and more than 300 appearances for PSG, it is also a fitting way for the defender to say farewell to his long-time employers and their fans.

Silva, unlike fellow club favourite Edinson Cavani, accepted a short-term extension to his contract, which expired in June, in order to complete this re-arranged Champions League campaign.

His next destination is yet to be confirmed, with both Chelsea and linked with the defender's services once he officially leaves Parc des Princes in the coming days.

Article continues below

"It is not easy to spend eight years in Paris," the player, who moved to PSG from Milan in the summer of 2012 explained to AFP at the start of August.

"If I have managed that it is because I have been useful to the team. I am very happy with all that I have achieved here, with the respect the fans have given me. It is magnificent.

"I hope to end this adventure by winning the Champions League, that is our dream."