Thiago Silva fumes at 'lack of f*cking respect' towards Chelsea team-mate Enzo Fernandez after Instagram post mocks midfielder

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva expressed anger after team-mate Enzo Fernandez was mocked following the Blues' Champions League defeat to Dortmund.

Chelsea beaten 1-0

Enzo Fernandez mocked for his performance

Thiago Silva leaps to his defence

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's £106.8 million January signing Enzo Fernandez came in for criticism after being left in the dust by Karim Adeyemi, as the striker scored the only goal of the game in Dortmund's 1-0 win over the Blues in the Champions League on Wednesday in Germany.

WHAT THEY SAID:TNT Sport posted an image of Fernandez with the caption: "Call the Uber! Enzo Fernandez is looking for Adeyemi," which drew a feisty response from Silva.

"Lack of f*cking respect, huh!!! Be more serious with your work," wrote Silva in response to the post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea invested heavily in players during the January transfer window but continue to struggle domestically and in Europe. Graham Potter's side have only managed one win in all competitions in 2023 and have a big task ahead against Dortmund in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, March 7.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Adeyemi has scored in each of his last three appearances in all competitions, scoring more goals (3) than in his first 20 competitive matches for Borussia Dortmund combined (2)

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.